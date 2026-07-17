Uttar Pradesh creates 1,155 permanent security jobs for Ram temple
India
Big update for Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government has just created 1,155 permanent jobs in the Special Security Force to protect the Ram temple.
This move swaps out temporary roles for full-time positions like constables and sub-inspectors.
Recruitment will stick to official rules and be paid for by the police budget.
Temple donation theft probe: Eight arrested
This overhaul comes after a donation theft scandal at the temple, where CCTV footage showed repeated cash thefts and weak oversight.
Eight people have been arrested so far.
A Special Investigation Team is set to recommend even more upgrades to keep the temple safe and peaceful for visitors.