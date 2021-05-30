Uttar Pradesh eases COVID-19 restrictions in some districts

The weekend and night curfew will remain in force across Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to relax lockdown restrictions in some districts starting June 1. The state government on Sunday announced that COVID-19 curbs in districts with under 600 active cases (as of Sunday) will be relaxed. However, the weekend and night curfew will remain in force across the state, which has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Markets to stay open from 7 am-7 pm on weekdays

In districts with under 600 active cases, markets will stay open from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. The weekend curfew will be used for the sanitization of marketplaces in both urban and rural areas. Shopowners are required to wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behavior. Vegetable markets are also allowed to operate, however, those in congested areas will be relocated.

Private offices asked to encourage WFH

Government departments working on the frontline are allowed to function with 100% attendance, while the rest can function at 50% attendance. Private offices have been asked to encourage employees to work from home. They must strictly follow COVID-appropriate behavior. Private offices have been asked to set up COVID-19 help desks with infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, and hand sanitizers.

Schools, colleges to remain shut

Help desks at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals must have COVID-19 screening and testing facilities. State transport buses can operate with passengers equal to the number of seats and in adherence to preventive protocols. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will continue to remain shut. Offices in these institutions, however, can remain open for administrative work.

Takeaways allowed at restaurants ; highway dhabas open

Bank/insurance firms are allowed to operate. No more than five persons are allowed to gather at religious places at a time. Restaurants can function for takeaway services, however, highway dhabas can open with adherence to preventive protocols. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and shopping malls will stay shut. Marriage and funeral-related gatherings can have up to 25 and 20 guests, respectively.

Current restrictions to continue in states with 600+ active cases

In districts with over 600 active COVID-19 cases, the current restrictions will continue. These include Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnore, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Sonebhadra, and Varanasi.

1.9K new cases reported in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections to 16,90,016. The total caseload includes 41,214 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 6,713 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,28,456. The recovery rate is 96.3%. Meanwhile, as many as 140 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,346.