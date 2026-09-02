Uttar Pradesh flooding kills 2, 2 girls swept into Ganga
Uttar Pradesh is reeling from intense rainfall and rising rivers this Tuesday.
In Sitapur's Gaura village, a mud wall collapse claimed the lives of Nekram and his five-year-old niece Lakshmi, while eight-year-old Mohit was injured.
Meanwhile, in Ghazipur, two teenage girls, Mahi Singh, 16, and Mahima Singh, 14, were swept away by the Ganga River and are still missing. Police and local boatmen are searching for them.
Ballia floods affect about 20,000 people
Flooding has affected about 20,000 people in Ballia district as the Ganga River surged above danger levels, with 56 villages on alert.
Relief teams have deployed boats and distributed ration kits to help those stranded.
In Varanasi, streets are underwater, forcing cremations onto rooftops, and Chitrakoot's Mandakini River has overflowed, damaging bridges and religious sites.
Rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to move residents to safer areas.