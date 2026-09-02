Uttar Pradesh flooding kills 2, 2 girls swept into Ganga

Uttar Pradesh is reeling from intense rainfall and rising rivers this Tuesday.

In Sitapur's Gaura village, a mud wall collapse claimed the lives of Nekram and his five-year-old niece Lakshmi, while eight-year-old Mohit was injured.

Meanwhile, in Ghazipur, two teenage girls, Mahi Singh, 16, and Mahima Singh, 14, were swept away by the Ganga River and are still missing. Police and local boatmen are searching for them.