Uttar Pradesh forms SIT to probe Ayodhya Ram temple donations
India
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into missing donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
This move came after the temple trust flagged concerns over the discovery of ₹40,000 hidden in a washroom, raising concerns about donation theft.
The SIT is digging into how funds were mishandled and what changes might help keep donations safe.
Gatekeeper found ₹40,000, police recovered 80L
Back in May, a gatekeeper found ₹40,000 hidden in a temple washroom, kicking off an internal inquiry and a police complaint.
Soon after, police raided several spots and recovered around ₹80 lakh in cash across Ayodhya and nearby districts.
The SIT has until mid-July to wrap up its investigation and suggest ways to make the donation system more secure for everyone.