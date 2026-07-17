Uttar Pradesh girl clears NEET, earns top medical seat
India
A young girl from Uttar Pradesh cleared NEET, making her late father's wish of seeing her become a doctor come true.
After losing him to a lack of medical care, she set her sights on medicine, hoping to help families like hers.
Despite tough finances and her mother working as a domestic worker, she earned a spot at one of the top medical colleges.
Local authorities, organizations support her education
Her story has inspired many in her community, and now local authorities and organizations are stepping up to help with her education.
It's proof that determination can break barriers, even when things get really tough.