Uttar Pradesh plants over 5cr saplings in a single day

Uttar Pradesh targets 35cr July drive

This huge effort took its cue from the prime minister's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, focusing on local trees like neem and peepal.

With help from 28 government departments, saplings were planted along roadsides and water bodies: Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur Kheri districts each planted more than 1.5 million!

The state is already gearing up for an even bigger drive in July, aiming to plant 350 million saplings in just one day.

Forestry officials say they are working hard to make sure these young trees survive until the monsoon rains arrive.