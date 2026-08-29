Uttar Pradesh records 551 H1N1 cases, hotspots in 4 districts
Uttar Pradesh is on alert as H1N1 flu cases hit 551 across 57 districts, with most infections in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.
These four districts alone make up nearly 70% of all state cases, adding to India's total of 31,478.
Brajesh Pathak orders up H1N1 preparedness
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has told hospitals to set up separate outpatient departments for flu patients, prepare isolation beds, and stock up on medicines, oxygen, nebulisers, oxygen masks and bronchodilators.
There is extra focus on border districts, and people from flood-hit Nepal requiring medical treatment are to be provided care on priority.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also directed officials to educate patients and attendants about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and following proper cough etiquette.