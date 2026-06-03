Uttar Pradesh requires PUCC in NCR to target 35% cut

Government funds Delhi-NCR BS-IV upgrades ₹9,585cr

To help speed things up, the government's rolling out a ₹9,585 crore scheme for Delhi-NCR.

If you own an older truck or bus (BS-IV or earlier), you can get financial support to upgrade to cleaner BS-VI or electric models.

It's all about phasing out polluting vehicles and making it easier (and more appealing) to go green.