Uttar Pradesh rolls out ₹5,142cr Greater Agra's 10 sacred-river-themed townships

Greater Agra plans 4,700 plots

The plan is to create about 4,700 plots for homes, businesses, and mixed-use spaces, enough for around 150,000 people.

Schools and hospitals are part of the blueprint from day one.

There's also a big focus on modern roads, water treatment, power facilities, and keeping things sustainable: at least 15% of the land is reserved for green spaces, including parks, open areas, and sports facilities.

The goal: self-contained neighborhoods with integrated services.