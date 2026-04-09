Uttar Pradesh rolls out ₹5,142cr Greater Agra's 10 sacred-river-themed townships
Uttar Pradesh is rolling out the Greater Agra project to give the city a fresh identity, not just as a tourist hotspot, but as a place people genuinely want to live.
Spanning 450 hectares across Raipur and Rehankalan, this ₹5,142 crore initiative will build 10 themed townships inspired by India's sacred rivers.
Greater Agra plans 4,700 plots
The plan is to create about 4,700 plots for homes, businesses, and mixed-use spaces, enough for around 150,000 people.
Schools and hospitals are part of the blueprint from day one.
There's also a big focus on modern roads, water treatment, power facilities, and keeping things sustainable: at least 15% of the land is reserved for green spaces, including parks, open areas, and sports facilities.
The goal: self-contained neighborhoods with integrated services.