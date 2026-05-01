Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway free to use until May 13
India
Good news for road-trippers: Uttar Pradesh's new Ganga Expressway is free to use until May 13.
For the first 15 days, you can drive the full 594km between Meerut and Prayagraj (plus 10 other districts) without paying the usual ₹1,800 toll.
The idea is to get more people exploring this massive new route.
Narendra Modi opens Ganga Expressway concession
The Ganga Expressway, just opened by Prime Minister Modi, is one of Uttar Pradesh's biggest infrastructure projects yet.
Built in record time with help from IRB and Adani Infrastructure, it promises faster travel and better connections across the state.
While these companies will eventually collect tolls for 27 years, the government is covering costs now so everyone can check out the expressway hassle-free.