Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway free to use until May 13

Narendra Modi opens Ganga Expressway concession

The Ganga Expressway, just opened by Prime Minister Modi, is one of Uttar Pradesh's biggest infrastructure projects yet.

Built in record time with help from IRB and Adani Infrastructure, it promises faster travel and better connections across the state.

While these companies will eventually collect tolls for 27 years, the government is covering costs now so everyone can check out the expressway hassle-free.