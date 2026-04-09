Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami seeks RRTS extension to Haridwar

Tourism boost, environmental and land hurdles

If this extension happens, you could get from Delhi to Rishikesh in just 2.5-3 hours (pretty great for weekend plans or quick getaways)!

It's expected to boost tourism big time and spark demand for holiday homes in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

On the flip side, there are challenges like getting environmental clearances near Rajaji National Park and dealing with high land costs along NH-58.

Plus, building through hilly areas might mean tunnels or elevated tracks.

Still, if it goes through, Modipuram could become a major travel hub between Delhi and Uttarakhand.