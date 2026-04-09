Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami seeks RRTS extension to Haridwar
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is pushing to extend the Namo Bharat RRTS from Meerut all the way to Haridwar.
The idea is to make travel smoother and connect it with a future metro line linking Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.
Right now, the Namo Bharat route only runs between Delhi (Sarai Kale Khan) and Modipuram in Meerut.
Tourism boost, environmental and land hurdles
If this extension happens, you could get from Delhi to Rishikesh in just 2.5-3 hours (pretty great for weekend plans or quick getaways)!
It's expected to boost tourism big time and spark demand for holiday homes in Rishikesh and Haridwar.
On the flip side, there are challenges like getting environmental clearances near Rajaji National Park and dealing with high land costs along NH-58.
Plus, building through hilly areas might mean tunnels or elevated tracks.
Still, if it goes through, Modipuram could become a major travel hub between Delhi and Uttarakhand.