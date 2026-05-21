Uttarakhand heat wave: plains may cross 40C, hills 30C

Uttarakhand officials urge avoiding outdoors 11am-4pm

Officials are asking everyone to avoid being outdoors from 11am to 4pm cover your head if you step out, and keep hydrated.

If you feel dizzy or faint, get medical help right away.

Hospitals are on standby, and the District Emergency Operations Centre is active; if you need help, call 272-6066 or 262-6066, or WhatsApp 753-482-6066.

Stay safe!