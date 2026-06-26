Uttarakhand police stop Nihang Sikhs at Kulhal protesting 4 arrests
Uttarakhand police stopped a group of Nihang Sikhs at the Dehradun border in Kulhal late Thursday evening.
The group was protesting for the release of four members arrested after a clash in Karnaprayag on June 16.
Some protesters managed to get past police barricades and continued toward Hemkunt Sahib, according to superintendent of police (rural) Pankaj Gairola.
Nihangs march from Mohali gurdwara
The Nihangs began their march from Mohali's Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, saying they will not return to Punjab until their friends are freed.
The original clash happened over a parking dispute between pilgrims and locals, leaving five people injured.
Extra security deployed at Kulhal outpost
With tensions high during the ongoing Hemkunt Sahib pilgrimage, extra security forces have been deployed at the Kulhal outpost.
Authorities say these steps are just to keep things peaceful as many devotees travel through the area.