Uttarakhand police stop Nihang Sikhs at Kulhal protesting 4 arrests India Jun 26, 2026

Uttarakhand police stopped a group of Nihang Sikhs at the Dehradun border in Kulhal late Thursday evening.

The group was protesting for the release of four members arrested after a clash in Karnaprayag on June 16.

Some protesters managed to get past police barricades and continued toward Hemkunt Sahib, according to superintendent of police (rural) Pankaj Gairola.