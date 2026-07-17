Uttarakhand ₹743cr road project to cut over 3,000 trees
Big changes are coming to Uttarakhand's roads: over 3,000 trees will be cut for a major expansion connecting Dehradun, Jollygrant Airport, and Rishikesh.
The ₹743 crore project promises easier travel and better access for the Char Dham Yatra, but not everyone's happy about it.
Environmentalists say this move could seriously hurt local ecology.
Uttarakhand activists protest despite NHAI measures
Activists have called the tree cutting on Harela festival Black Harela, warning it'll shrink green cover and disrupt wildlife habitats.
They're upset that proper ecological checks weren't done.
The National Highways Authority of India is trying to help by narrowing the road in forest areas, transplanting some trees during monsoon, and adding wildlife protections like elephant underpasses.
Still, protests continue as many believe these steps aren't enough to protect Uttarakhand's fragile environment.