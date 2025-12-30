Vaikunta Ekadashi: Devotees show up in big numbers despite the chill

Early morning prayers and festive vibes

Temples were buzzing from as early as 5am—like in Ayyannapeta, where trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi welcomed crowds through the North entrance.

Other spots, including Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple and TTD's temple near Balaji junction, held special prayers too.

In Srikakulam, Shiva Balaji temple was decked out with flowers while priest Gopinambala Sitaramacharyulu performed Abhisekham for the occasion.