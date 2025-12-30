Next Article
Vaikunta Ekadashi: Devotees show up in big numbers despite the chill
On Tuesday, people in specific regions of Andhra Pradesh braved the cold to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples.
The day is a major event for devotees, marked by special rituals like the Giri Pradakshana at Ramateertham temple, with arrangements coordinated by Swami Srinivasananda and Jyoti Prasad.
Early morning prayers and festive vibes
Temples were buzzing from as early as 5am—like in Ayyannapeta, where trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi welcomed crowds through the North entrance.
Other spots, including Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple and TTD's temple near Balaji junction, held special prayers too.
In Srikakulam, Shiva Balaji temple was decked out with flowers while priest Gopinambala Sitaramacharyulu performed Abhisekham for the occasion.