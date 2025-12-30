UP: Man starved to death in home, disabled daughter abused

In Uttar Pradesh 's Mahoba district, a retired railway employee and his intellectually disabled daughter were allegedly subjected to nearly five years of abuse and confinement by their caretakers. The victims have been identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore (70) and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi Rathore. The shocking incident came to light when Om Prakash's body was found decomposing in their home on Hind Tire Gali in the Kotwali area.

Alleged takeover Caretakers allegedly took control of victims' home According to Om Prakash's brother, Amar Singh Rathore, the family's nightmare began after his wife died in 2016. They then hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi as caretakers. Over time, these caretakers allegedly took complete control of the house, confining Om Prakash and Rashmi to ground-floor rooms while living upstairs themselves.

Neglect and abuse Victims allegedly denied food, medical care The father-daughter duo was allegedly deprived of food, medical attention, and basic human dignity. "Whenever relatives came to visit, the servant would make excuses and send them away," Amar said. The abuse was discovered on Monday when family members were informed of Om Prakash's death. Upon arrival at the house, they found a shocking scene: Om Prakash's body was severely emaciated and dehydrated.

Disturbing discovery Daughter found in critical condition Rashmi was discovered naked in a dark room, extremely malnourished and barely conscious. Family members described her as a "skeletal frame," with no flesh left on her body. Doctors declared Om Prakash dead on arrival at the hospital. The police have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.