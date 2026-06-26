Valsad police report omits whiskey and bag found on scooter
India
A routine police check in Valsad, Gujarat, took a strange turn when officers found alcohol (beer cans, whiskey bottles, and a big bag) on a scooter.
But when the official report came out, only beer cans were listed. The missing whiskey and bag have people wondering what really happened.
People question seizure handling, officials silent
This gap in the records has sparked concerns about how seized items are handled by the authorities.
People are now questioning if things are being reported honestly and whether standard police procedures are being followed.
So far, local officials have not offered any explanation for the mix-up.