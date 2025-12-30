Vande Bharat sleeper trains ace water test at 180km/h

These 16-coach trains, built by BEML, can carry up to 1,128 passengers. They come with wider cushioned berths (hello, comfort), bio-vacuum toilets in every coach, hot-water showers in first-class, and accessible features for disabled travelers. You'll also find Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, reading lights, automatic doors—even a baby care unit and CCTV for safety.

Why does it matter?

Vande Bharat sleepers are set to be much faster than Rajdhani Express—think significantly quicker trips—and pack in more amenities like showers and better seats.

Launches are planned soon on Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Patna routes once safety checks wrap up.

If you're looking for a comfier (and speedier) way to travel long-distance by train next year, this might be it.