Varanasi Kila Kohna mosque, buildings demolished for Kashi station upgrade

Officials outline intermodal upgrades for Kashi

Officials said the demolished structures had encroached upon railway land and clearing them was needed to make way for a modern intermodal transport hub.

The new Kashi station will get three-storey buildings at both entrances, a huge air-conditioned concourse, lounges, waiting halls, escalators, basically all the upgrades you'd expect.

After construction, the Rajghat side will be the main entrance.

Heavy police stayed on site afterward to ensure everything remained calm.