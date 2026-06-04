Varanasi Kila Kohna mosque, buildings demolished for Kashi station upgrade
A mosque and several nearby buildings in Varanasi's Kila Kohna area were demolished during the early hours of Wednesday as part of a big upgrade for the Kashi railway station.
The operation involved more than 1,000 security personnel and was carried out with tight controls in the Adampur police station area to keep things peaceful.
Officials outline intermodal upgrades for Kashi
Officials said the demolished structures had encroached upon railway land and clearing them was needed to make way for a modern intermodal transport hub.
The new Kashi station will get three-storey buildings at both entrances, a huge air-conditioned concourse, lounges, waiting halls, escalators, basically all the upgrades you'd expect.
After construction, the Rajghat side will be the main entrance.
Heavy police stayed on site afterward to ensure everything remained calm.