Vatsala, Asia's oldest elephant, passes away
Vatsala, believed to be over 100 years old and the oldest elephant in Asia, passed away on Tuesday at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
Born in Kerala's forests, she was brought to Madhya Pradesh in 1971 and had lived at Panna since 1993.
Even after losing her eyesight and mobility with age, she was cared for daily by vets and forest staff until her final moments.
'Dai Maa' for her caring nature
Known as "Dai Maa" for her caring nature, Vatsala acted like a midwife within her herd—guiding and nurturing younger elephants.
Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, the reserve vet, estimated her age through dental checks.
Her long life was thanks to devoted care from the staff.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called her a "silent guardian," and many who met her remember her as a symbol of strength and kindness.
Her respectful farewell marked the end of an era for wildlife lovers at Panna.