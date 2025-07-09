Vatsala, Asia's oldest elephant, passes away India Jul 09, 2025

Vatsala, believed to be over 100 years old and the oldest elephant in Asia, passed away on Tuesday at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Born in Kerala's forests, she was brought to Madhya Pradesh in 1971 and had lived at Panna since 1993.

Even after losing her eyesight and mobility with age, she was cared for daily by vets and forest staff until her final moments.