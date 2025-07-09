Next Article
Video captures new road destruction in Rajasthan
After heavy rains in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the Katli River overflowed and washed away a state highway that was just built six months ago.
This road linked the villages of Baghuli and Jahaj to National Highway 52, but 86mm of rain and strong currents destroyed it—along with a nearby electric pole.
Locals frustrated about losing their main route
Locals are frustrated about losing their main route so soon after it opened, and many shared videos of the damage online.
The incident is sparking questions about how well roads are built in flood-prone areas, and whether river management needs an upgrade.
Officials will now check out the site to figure out what went wrong and what needs fixing.