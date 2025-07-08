Next Article
Surat jeweller killed in daring robbery
A tragic armed robbery hit Shreenathji Jewellers in Surat's Sachin area on Monday night. Four men stormed the shop and stole gold worth about ₹10 lakh.
When Ashish Rajpara tried to stop them, he was shot twice and later died at the hospital.
Another person, Nazim Shaikh, was also injured during the chaos.
One suspect caught, jewelry bag dropped by robbers
Locals managed to catch one suspect, Dipak Paswan, and handed him over to police after a scuffle.
The robbers dropped a bag of stolen jewelry while escaping.
Police are checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they search for the other suspects.
Multiple crime branch teams are on the case, with public safety concerns running high in the area.