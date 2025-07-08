Stepfather arrested for sexual assault of pregnant teenager India Jul 08, 2025

A 38-year-old man in Meghalaya has been arrested after his 15-year-old stepdaughter revealed to her mother that he had assaulted her multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy.

A complaint was received at Mawlai police station on July 1, which set off a quick investigation.

The accused tried to avoid arrest but was eventually found.