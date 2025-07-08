Next Article
Stepfather arrested for sexual assault of pregnant teenager
A 38-year-old man in Meghalaya has been arrested after his 15-year-old stepdaughter revealed to her mother that he had assaulted her multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy.
A complaint was received at Mawlai police station on July 1, which set off a quick investigation.
The accused tried to avoid arrest but was eventually found.
Accused tried to avoid arrest
Police tracked him down in Ri Bhoi district after a thorough search.
The girl was taken for a medical checkup at a government hospital, where her pregnancy was confirmed.
According to Shillong City SP Herbert Kharkongor, legal action is moving forward under the POCSO Act as the investigation continues.