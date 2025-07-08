Next Article
Nasir-Junaid murder suspect commits suicide, accuses Bajrang Dal members
Lokesh Singla, a main suspect in the high-profile murders of Nasir and Junaid, died by suicide after recording a video where he accused three Bajrang Dal members—Bharat Bhushan, Anil Kaushik, and Harkesh Yadav—of harassing and threatening him.
The situation has put a spotlight on ongoing concerns about vigilante justice in the region.
FIR registered for abetment to suicide
After Singla's death, his wife filed a police complaint against those he named, saying they had been threatening him for a long time.
Police have now registered an FIR for abetment to suicide against three individuals.
For context: Nasir and Junaid were allegedly kidnapped over cow smuggling suspicions last year and found dead in a burnt car—a case that sparked nationwide outrage over mob violence.