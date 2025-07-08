Nasir-Junaid murder suspect commits suicide, accuses Bajrang Dal members

FIR registered for abetment to suicide

After Singla's death, his wife filed a police complaint against those he named, saying they had been threatening him for a long time.

Police have now registered an FIR for abetment to suicide against three individuals.

For context: Nasir and Junaid were allegedly kidnapped over cow smuggling suspicions last year and found dead in a burnt car—a case that sparked nationwide outrage over mob violence.