Man assaults teen, attempts suicide in Karnataka
An 18-year-old girl in Manchanabele, Karnataka, was attacked with toilet cleaner by her relative after she turned down his marriage proposal.
Thankfully, the acid wasn't very strong—she only had minor rashes and redness.
After the incident, the relative reportedly tried to take his own life by setting himself on fire outside her house.
Cousin is now being treated for severe burns
Police quickly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The cousin is now being treated for severe burns.
Officers are looking into what led up to this disturbing event and trying to understand his actions.