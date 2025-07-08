Next Article
Ahmedabad hospital conducts last rites for crash victims
After the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12 that claimed 260 lives, Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital performed final rites for remains of 19 victims recently found during debris clearance.
These body parts were discovered after most families had already received their loved ones' identified remains.
19 remains found during debris clearance
Families were told in advance about the possibility of more remains turning up.
Seven families chose to collect the additional remains themselves, while 19 asked the hospital to handle the last rites.
The ceremonies respected each person's faith—18 Hindu and one Muslim—and ashes were immersed in the Sabarmati River as per tradition.