Next Article
Postmaster tragically killed in Uttarakhand bear attack
Tragedy struck in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district when 20-year-old postmaster Yash Sharma was attacked and killed by a bear on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened while he was out delivering letters along the Sama-Munsiyari road in Kapkot.
After being chased, Sharma lost control of his bicycle and fell into a ditch.
His body was later recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and handed over to police.
Victim was Haryana native
Yash Sharma was originally from Mahendragarh in Haryana's Panipat district but worked as a postmaster in Uttarakhand.
He was simply doing his daily rounds when this tragic event occurred.
The SDRF team stepped in quickly for the recovery.