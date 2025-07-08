Postmaster tragically killed in Uttarakhand bear attack India Jul 08, 2025

Tragedy struck in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district when 20-year-old postmaster Yash Sharma was attacked and killed by a bear on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened while he was out delivering letters along the Sama-Munsiyari road in Kapkot.

After being chased, Sharma lost control of his bicycle and fell into a ditch.

His body was later recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and handed over to police.