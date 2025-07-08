Next Article
Reconstructed Mumbai bridge honours Operation Sindoor
Mumbai's old-school Carnac Road Over Bridge is back, but now it's called Sindoor Bridge—a nod to India's recent military operation against Pakistan.
The revamped bridge stretches 328 meters, held up by two massive steel girders, and connects the eastern and western sides of South Mumbai.
It links up busy spots like CSMT and Masjid stations, aiming to make daily travel smoother.
Bridge expected to ease traffic in South Mumbai
This new bridge is expected to seriously cut down traffic jams at hotspots like Walchand Hirachand Marg and make life easier for commuters.
Its opening—attended by top Maharashtra leaders—marks a big step in Mumbai's push for better infrastructure.
If you travel through South Mumbai or just love seeing the city upgrade, this one matters.