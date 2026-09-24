V.D. Satheesan announces Kerala 5 million foreign 100 million domestic tourism targets
Kerala just set some big goals for its tourism scene.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announced the state is aiming to bring in five million foreign tourists and boost domestic visitors to 100 million every year.
The news dropped at the Kerala Travel Mart, where over 3,000 buyers have registered for the mart.
Kerala plans sustainable cultural tourism projects
Kerala's strategy is all about mixing sustainability with culture. Plans include new cruise terminals, river cruises, an oceanarium, and a maritime museum, plus the zoo in Thiruvananthapuram will be shifted toward the forest boundary.
The tourism campaign highlights Ayurveda, wellness tourism, and invites international visitors to join Onam festivities with its "Be a Malayali for a Day" slogan.
All these moves aim to make Kerala stand out as both eco-friendly and full of unique experiences.