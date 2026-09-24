V.D. Satheesan announces Kerala 5 million foreign 100 million domestic tourism targets

Kerala's strategy is all about mixing sustainability with culture. Plans include new cruise terminals, river cruises, an oceanarium, and a maritime museum, plus the zoo in Thiruvananthapuram will be shifted toward the forest boundary.

The tourism campaign highlights Ayurveda, wellness tourism, and invites international visitors to join Onam festivities with its "Be a Malayali for a Day" slogan.

All these moves aim to make Kerala stand out as both eco-friendly and full of unique experiences.