Veteran BBC journalist Mark Tully dies at 90
Mark Tully, the legendary BBC journalist who served as BBC New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years, passed away on Sunday at age 90 in New Delhi after being admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.
The hospital said he died of multi-organ failure following a stroke, but his close friend Satish Jacob confirmed the news.
Who was Mark Tully?
Born in Kolkata in 1935, Tully joined the BBC and later worked at its New Delhi office and became known for his long association with India.
He covered some of the country's most defining moments, including Indira Gandhi's assassination, and later hosted BBC Radio shows and wrote several books about India.
His legacy
Tully received the Padma Bhushan (2005) and was knighted in 2002.
His thoughtful reporting and storytelling inspired generations of journalists, leaving a lasting impact on how the world sees modern India.