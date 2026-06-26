VHP asks for probe into Champat Rai over donation theft
The Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is asking for a fair probe into Champat Rai, who just stepped down as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after serious claims of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
VHP International President Alok Kumar stressed that the scope of the probe should not be limited to the eight accused, but also pointed out that Rai hasn't been directly accused yet.
Special Investigation Team arrests 8
Rai resigned to keep things transparent, and the VHP wants other trust members checked too.
After a Special Investigation Team looked into it, eight people, including Rai's former driver, were arrested on June 25.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised tough action against anyone found guilty and called out political parties for using this issue to stir up trouble among devotees.