VHP asks for probe into Champat Rai over donation theft India Jun 26, 2026

The Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is asking for a fair probe into Champat Rai, who just stepped down as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after serious claims of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

VHP International President Alok Kumar stressed that the scope of the probe should not be limited to the eight accused, but also pointed out that Rai hasn't been directly accused yet.