Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyan: Navy to get 45 India-built ships
India
Big news for the Indian Navy: 45 brand-new ships are on the way over the next three to four years, according to Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyan.
These ships, all built in India, will help grow the fleet from about 130 ships now to 200 by 2035, making India's presence at sea much stronger.
Navy cleared for 195 vessels
That's not all: the Navy has also been cleared for another 195 vessels—including six submarines and 120 Fast Interceptor craft.
The focus is on building these in India, which boosts self-reliance and supports operations in the Indo-Pacific.
The launch of "Sanghamitra," a new patrol vessel, marks a big step forward in this expansion plan.