Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyan: Navy to get 45 India-built ships India May 21, 2026

Big news for the Indian Navy: 45 brand-new ships are on the way over the next three to four years, according to Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyan.

These ships, all built in India, will help grow the fleet from about 130 ships now to 200 by 2035, making India's presence at sea much stronger.