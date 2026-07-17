Video of man sleeping in Mau SBI ATM raises concerns
India
A video of a man sleeping inside an air-conditioned State Bank of India (SBI) ATM booth in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, raising questions about bank security.
He slipped in to beat the summer heat, but his presence made other customers uncomfortable and highlighted gaps in safety at ATMs.
Locals demand guard and regular checks
People nearby are now asking for stricter security, like regular checks and a guard at the booth, to keep both customers and bank property safe.
The incident also adds to growing worries about ATM thefts and vandalism happening across India.