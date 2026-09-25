Video plea helps rescuers find Aditya Kumar after Delhi collapse
A five-story building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan, near Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College, collapsed on September 6, a Sunday afternoon, trapping several people, including 19-year-old Aditya Kumar, who had just moved into the hostel a week earlier.
After nearly four hours under the debris, Aditya was pulled out alive thanks to a quick-thinking video plea he recorded while trapped.
Aditya Kumar needs 3 months rest
Aditya's video asking for help went viral and guided rescuers to him. He suffered a fractured hand but was saved by a drum that created space under the rubble.
After being taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he has his principal's support for attendance and classes while he heals.
Though he'll need three months of rest and might miss his first semester, Aditya is staying positive about getting back to his studies soon.