Vijayawada police arrest Sayeeda Begum for allegedly recruiting youth online
India
Vijayawada police arrested Sayeeda Begum, a 38-year-old with a big Instagram following, for allegedly using social media to radicalize and recruit young people.
Authorities say she was active in groups linked to ISIS and AQIS and even encouraged some members to travel abroad for arms training.
Begum denies involvement, lawyer insists
The case has led to 11 more arrests across India, including several young people and professionals. Police believe a foreign handler is also involved.
Begum denies all charges, saying she was added to these groups without her knowledge.
Her lawyer insists she did not create any of the groups and says she was added to them without her knowledge as the investigation continues.