Vijayawada: Surprise rain during rush hour leaves commuters stranded

Municipal Commissioner visits waterlogged areas

Flooded streets and broken traffic signals (especially near Ramesh Hospital Junction) made things worse, with frustrated commuters sharing their stories online.

One student described her two-hour journey across a short distance as exhausting.

City officials jumped in quickly: the Municipal Commissioner visited waterlogged areas and sent teams to clear things up.

While the weather department says no more rain is expected on Thursday, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur.