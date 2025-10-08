Vijayawada: Surprise rain during rush hour leaves commuters stranded
Vijayawada got drenched on Wednesday (October 8, 2025) after a surprise evening downpour.
Around 40mm of rain fell right during rush hour, flooding busy spots like Benz Circle and Mahatma Gandhi Road.
Traffic crawled, vehicles were stranded, and students were stuck waiting for buses—some for over two hours just to get home.
Municipal Commissioner visits waterlogged areas
Flooded streets and broken traffic signals (especially near Ramesh Hospital Junction) made things worse, with frustrated commuters sharing their stories online.
One student described her two-hour journey across a short distance as exhausting.
City officials jumped in quickly: the Municipal Commissioner visited waterlogged areas and sent teams to clear things up.
While the weather department says no more rain is expected on Thursday, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur.