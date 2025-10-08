Can you burst 'green' firecrackers this Diwali? SC to decide
Diwali's coming up, and Delhi's government wants the Supreme Court to let people use certified "green firecrackers"—which are supposed to be less polluting than regular ones.
Right now, though, all firecrackers are banned in Delhi due to legal and public health concerns over air pollution.
What are green crackers?
These are a newer type of cracker that cut down about 30% of the harmful stuff (like particulate matter and heavy metals) compared to traditional ones.
They're certified by NEERI and PESO, but even so, you can't buy or burst them in Delhi-NCR at the moment.
What's the latest from the court?
The Supreme Court has put off its decision until October 10, 2024.
The current ban is meant to protect public health but also means Diwali traditions take a hit.
The court's next move will decide if there's a middle ground between celebrating and keeping Delhi's air breathable.