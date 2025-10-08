Next Article
Tea garden workers' protest in Assam demands ST status
India
In Assam's Tinsukia district, thousands of tea garden workers took to the streets, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status—a demand they have raised for generations.
These workers, whose families were brought to Assam by the British over 200 years ago, now make up about a third of the state's 10 million-plus population.
Protest coincides with CM Sarma's visit
The protest, led by student groups, coincided with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit, making their message hard to miss.
Along with ST recognition, workers called for land ownership rights and higher daily wages, pointing out that current pay just isn't enough to cover basic needs.
Their show of unity was a reminder that these demands have been building for decades.