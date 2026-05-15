Vikram Doraiswami meets Hou Yanqi in Beijing for border talks
India
Vikram Doraiswami, just appointed as India's new envoy to China, sat down with Chinese official Hou Yanqi in Beijing to talk about the tricky border situation and ways to improve ties.
The Indian Embassy described their chat as "The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations. ", hinting at some positive energy between the two countries.
India China resume flights and visas
Doraiswami stepped into his role earlier this month, right when both countries are trying to move past tensions from the 2020 Ladakh standoff.
With things like visa services and direct flights starting up again, both sides seem serious about getting back to normal and building trust.