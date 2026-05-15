Vikram Doraiswami meets Hou Yanqi in Beijing for border talks India May 15, 2026

Vikram Doraiswami, just appointed as India's new envoy to China, sat down with Chinese official Hou Yanqi in Beijing to talk about the tricky border situation and ways to improve ties.

The Indian Embassy described their chat as "The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations. ", hinting at some positive energy between the two countries.