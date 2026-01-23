'Viksit Bharat@2047 is a maritime voyage': Navy Chief
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, India's Navy Chief, called the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative a "maritime voyage," highlighting just how crucial oceans are for India's future.
He pointed out that 95% of our trade moves by sea and emphasized, "Viksit Bharat @2047 is no longer just a policy, it has now become a reality, and clear milestones have been set to achieve the target."
Why the oceans matter so much:
Tripathi explained that 88% of India's energy needs come from the seas.
Even a $1 per ton hike in oil prices means an extra ₹10,000 crore bill for the country.
Right now, our blue economy makes up only 4% of GDP, but he says it needs to grow fast if we want to hit national targets.
The Navy's big role in Vision 2047:
The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision aims to bring in ₹80 lakh crore investment and make India one of the world's top five shipbuilders by 2047.
The Navy isn't just about defense—they're also first responders in emergencies, sending 500 tons to Myanmar and 1,000 tons to Sri Lanka when disaster struck.