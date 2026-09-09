Villagers ferry Karishma from Sarkepalli in Telangana by bullock cart
When heavy rains turned muddy roads into a no-go zone for ambulances in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, locals stepped up.
Karishma, a pregnant woman from Sarkepalli hamlet, had to be taken several kilometers by bullock cart after the ambulance got stranded near Marepalli.
Her family and villagers made sure she reached the waiting ambulance on the main road.
Safe delivery highlights road access gaps
Karishma made it to Wankidi Government Hospital and delivered a baby girl; mother and newborn were reported to be safe.
The district collector said they try to keep track of due dates during monsoon season, but said emergencies like this can still happen.
Sadly, similar situations have ended badly before, highlighting how urgent it is to improve road access in remote areas so everyone can get help when they need it.