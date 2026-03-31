Vinod Bhadana arrested again for smuggling liquor using camels
India
In a twist straight out of a movie, Delhi Police arrested Vinod Bhadana for smuggling liquor into the city, using two camels named Kalli and Bhuri.
The arrest happened in Sangam Vihar on March 30, and this isn't even his first time; he was caught for the same thing just six months ago.
Bhadana faces Delhi excise cruelty charges
Bhadana and his crew tried to dodge police by sneaking through forest trails at night, moving liquor-packed camels from Faridabad through a forest corridor near the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.
Police eventually seized 39 cartons of illegal booze and rescued the camels.
Now, Bhadana faces charges under both the Delhi Excise Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, hopefully putting an end to this unusual scheme.