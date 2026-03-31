Vinod Bhadana arrested again for smuggling liquor using camels

Bhadana faces Delhi excise cruelty charges

Bhadana and his crew tried to dodge police by sneaking through forest trails at night, moving liquor-packed camels from Faridabad through a forest corridor near the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

Police eventually seized 39 cartons of illegal booze and rescued the camels.

Now, Bhadana faces charges under both the Delhi Excise Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, hopefully putting an end to this unusual scheme.