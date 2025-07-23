Next Article
Violence against doctors: Why are we becoming a barbaric society?
A doctor on duty at Srinagar's SMHS Hospital was assaulted by a patient's attendant recently—the second such incident in Jammu and Kashmir this week.
The attack, caught on camera, has put a spotlight on growing violence against healthcare workers and raised fresh concerns about their safety.
Assaults on doctors in India
Just days earlier, a female doctor was thrashed by patient relatives at Jammu's Government Medical College.
Similar assaults have happened recently at major hospitals in Delhi too.
With these cases piling up, doctors across India are feeling increasingly unsafe while doing their jobs.