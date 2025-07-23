Next Article
Haryana govt appoints Vikas Barala, son of BJP leader
The Haryana government has appointed Vikas Barala, son of BJP leader Subhash Barala, as Assistant Advocate General, sparking controversy.
Vikas is currently out on bail after being accused of stalking and attempting to abduct a woman back in 2017—a case that also involved his friend.
Despite these ongoing legal issues, he landed the role on July 18.
Congress criticizes appointment
Congress has criticized the appointment, saying someone facing such serious charges shouldn't hold this position.
The complainant's father isn't commenting on Vikas's new job but did point out how slowly the court case is moving.
Meanwhile, efforts to reach Subhash Barala for his thoughts didn't pan out since he was tied up with Parliament work.