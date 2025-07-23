Next Article
Mizoram's oldest woman, 117, passes away
Famiangi, the oldest known woman in Mizoram, passed away quietly at her Pangkhua village home on Tuesday morning.
She was 117 and leaves behind a huge family—eight children, 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and even 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Local records confirmed her age.
Famiangi lived through major changes in Mizoram
Born in 1908, Famiangi lived through major changes in Mizoram—from colonial times to modern India.
Even in her later years, she stayed active; in 2023 she voted in the state elections and was recognized by the Election Commission for it.
Locals remember her as a symbol of resilience and living history.