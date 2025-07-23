Man kills woman's husband in Navi Mumbai over marriage proposal

Body recovered from creek

After Abubakar didn't return home, Fatima reported him missing and told police about Molla's proposals.

Investigators found that Molla put Abubakar's body in a sack and dumped it in Vashi creek. He also tried to hide evidence by discarding the victim's belongings nearby.

Police recovered the body on July 23 and arrested Molla for murder and destroying evidence.

The case is still open as officers look into whether someone helped him commit the crime.