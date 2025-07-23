Mumbai's local trains saw over 2,200 deaths in 2024—here's why it matters

Most deaths happened in the Mumbai district itself (1,408), with Thane (615), Navi Mumbai (131), and Raigad (128) also affected. After a recent fatal fall at Mumbra station, officials set up a committee to investigate. The Railway Protection Force is teaming up with state police to try and make things safer.

Are safety fixes working?

New AC local trains now have automatic doors that stay shut while moving—meant to stop risky boarding or hanging out of doors.

Still, overcrowding is a huge problem; way more people ride than there are seats or space during rush hour.

Authorities say they're working on running more trains when possible so everyone can get home safer.