Next Article
Kanwar Yatra: Rescuers save former India captain Deepak Hooda
Former India kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda had a close call on Tuesday when he was swept away by strong currents in the Ganga at Haridwar, right in the middle of the busy Kanwar Yatra season.
Quick-thinking rescue teams pulled him out safely, and the moment was even caught on video.
Hooda, who's an Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna Awardee, is thankfully okay.
Over 150 people have been rescued this year
With thousands of pilgrims visiting Haridwar for Kanwar Yatra, river accidents are sadly common—over 150 people were rescued last year.
Police have extra teams stationed at key spots to keep everyone safe.
Hooda's wife Sweety Boora, herself an international boxer and Arjuna Awardee, was relieved by the team's fast response.
```