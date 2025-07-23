Kanwar Yatra: Rescuers save former India captain Deepak Hooda India Jul 23, 2025

Former India kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda had a close call on Tuesday when he was swept away by strong currents in the Ganga at Haridwar, right in the middle of the busy Kanwar Yatra season.

Quick-thinking rescue teams pulled him out safely, and the moment was even caught on video.

Hooda, who's an Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna Awardee, is thankfully okay.