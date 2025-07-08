Next Article
Violence breaks out amid Assam eviction drive
An eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri district, clearing land for an Adani thermal power project, has displaced around 1,200-1,400 families.
Things turned tense as residents tried to resist—some reportedly threw stones and damaged equipment—leading to a police crackdown.
Another 1,100 families face eviction in Goalpara
This isn't just about one village. MLA Akhil Gogoi was detained at the site, and another 1,100 families face eviction soon in nearby Goalpara.
The government says the move protects indigenous rights. But many displaced people feel they're being targeted because of their religion, raising concerns about fairness and growing communal tensions in Assam.