Delhi airport emerges as 9th busiest globally in 2024
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) just jumped to the ninth spot among the world's busiest airports, according to Airports Council International.
With 77.8 million passengers this year—a rise of nearly 8%—it's now the only Indian airport in the global top 10, up from 17th place in 2019.
IGIA's growth symbolizes India's increasing connectivity and ambition
This isn't just about big numbers—IGIA's leap shows how travel is bouncing back post-pandemic, and how India is stepping up on the world stage.
Globally, airports saw almost 9.5 billion travelers this year, with Atlanta leading the pack.
IGIA's growth comes from better infrastructure and more flights (over 477,000!), making it a symbol of India's growing connectivity and ambition.